Weather warning issued ahead of wet and windy weekend

Umbrellas up! Wind and rain expected this weekend
A weather warning has been issued for this weekend.
The status yellow warning will be valid from Friday at 7pm until 7pm on Monday.
Wet and windy conditions are expected, which Met Eireann says may cause disruption.
