Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022

Josephine (Josie) Mc Ateer, Carlow/Dublin/Cavan/Fanad

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Mc Ateer, Killedmond, Borris, Carlow / Dublin / Kildallan, Cavan / Fanad.



Late of Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Passed away peacefully on August 27. Pre-deceased by her husband James (Jimmy) Mc Ateer.

Loving mother to Gerry, Mary, Aine, Patrick, Maggie, Helena, Breda, Ita, Seamus, Barbara and Jenny. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Much loved by daughter and sons-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris on Thursday, September 1, from 3pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass at St. Fotchern's Church, Rathanna on Friday 2nd at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Ann (Rita) McNutt, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Margaret Ann (Rita) McNutt, Ardee, Newtowncunningham, F93 AX78.

Predeceased by her husband Bertie. Beloved mother of Margaret and son in law Roland Baird, son Robyn and daughter in law Emma, grandchildren Laura, Claire, Emily, Tami and Bob.

Rita’s remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, September 2, at 1.15pm for 2pm funeral service in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical Five, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director, Ballyboe, Convoy.

Mary Gallagher, Kildare and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, Kildangan Manor, Kildangan, Kildare and formerly of Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her parents, she is deeply regretted and sadly missed by her housemates Babs and Ann, her very good friend Anne Murphy and all those who helped and cared for Mary throughout the years.

Reposing at her residence in Kildangan on Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for 11am requiem Mass with interment directly afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live at http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

Mary Frances McCarron Germany and Brockagh, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Germany of Mary Frances McCarron (Roog), Germany and Brockagh, Dungloe.

Interment of ashes to take place in Dungloe at a later date.

Tillie Monagle, Letterorr, Malin

The death has taken place at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Tillie Monagle, Letterorr, Malin, in her 102nd year.

Removal took from Collins’ Funeral Premises, Culdaff to her home.

Funeral Requiem Mass will take on Thursday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Liam Doherty, 7 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at his home on Sunday, August 28 of Liam Doherty, 7 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny F92 D6KP.

Sadly missed by wife Kathleen, daughter Philomena Gildea and husband Laurence (Correnagh, Letterkenny), son Ciaran and wife Mary (Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny), brothers Duncan (Hillcrest Nursing Home) and Jim (London), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Liam’s remains reposed at his late residence with removal last evening to St. Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass takes place on Wednesday, August 31 at 12 noon which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/ letterkenny. Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Liam Grant, Drumbarnet, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place on Sunday, August 28 of Liam Grant, Drumbarnet, Manorcunningham F92 X786.

Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Brigid and sister, Maeve Doherty (Tipperary town). Deeply missed by loving wife Jenny, brother Seán (Moneymore), sisters Maighread McGonagle (Carndonagh) and Mary Folan (Galway), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Liam’s remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, August 31 at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill via the Galdonagh Road, for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Donegal Branch c/o any family member.



