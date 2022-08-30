Search

30 Aug 2022

Garda appeal after elderly person's house is pelted with eggs

Gardaí in Buncrana investigating unsocial behaviour

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

30 Aug 2022 12:54 PM

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident of criminal damage to an elderly person's home. The Crime Prevention Officer for Donegal, Sergeant Paul Wallace said the incident can be very disconcerting for older people but that an incident, such as this, happens every now and then. 

The incident occurred in the Cloontagh area of Clonmany, Inishowen.

It has now also been reported that two playhouses at Cloontagh National School were damaged overnight.

"So there is something going on there," he said. 

Fire brigade called after container set alight in Meadow Hill last night

The investigation into the incident continues
 
Garda Sergeant Paul Wallace said it would appear that youths have been using the area for hanging around and drinking in.

He appealed to anybody with any information to contact Buncrana Garda station 074 93 20540. 

