Major Donegal fish kill - Investigators following definite line of inquiry

A major fish kill has been confirmed at Glenagannon River in Inishowen and Inland Fisheries Ireland say they are following a definite line of inquiry in determining its cause.

The Fisheries state agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, say they were alerted by a member of the public on Friday.

Environmental and Fisheries Officers from the North-Western River Basin District say that a member of the public contacted them through its 24-hour confidential hotline number on Friday, 26th August.

Following patrols conducted along the river on Friday August 26 and Saturday 27th August 27, Inland Fisheries Ireland has confirmed that over 2,250 juvenile brown trout and Atlantic salmon were killed.

IFI Fisheries Officer pictured with some of the dead fish at Glenagannon River Donegal

The fish kill covered approximately 4 kilometres of the river and comprised several year classes of fish.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is following a definite line of inquiry to determine the cause, which may result in legal proceedings being initiated.

The Director of the North- Western River Basin District with Inland Fisheries Ireland, Milton Matthews, acknowledged the ongoing support of the public in reporting suspected cases of water pollution and fish kills, saying:

“We would like to thank the member of the public who alerted us promptly to this serious incident through our 24-hour confidential hotline last Friday. This enabled our environmental team in Letterkenny to instigate our investigations without delay. This can be critical in identifying and confirming the underlying cause of fish kill incidents such as this one on the Glenagannon River.”

To report fish kills or water pollution, members of the public are encouraged to call Inland Fisheries Ireland’s hotline on 0818 34 74 24, which is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.