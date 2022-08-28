Search

28 Aug 2022

Retired garda members presented with special centenary medals and certificates

Donegal gardaí also at event to mark transfer of policing duties from British rule 100 years ago

Retired garda members presented with special centenary medals and certificates

Superintendent Goretti Sheridan at the presentation of centenary medals and certificates

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Aug 2022 5:43 PM

A number of retired garda members from the Buncrana district were presented with special centenary medals and certificates by Superintendent Goretti Sheridan in recognition and appreciation of their service to the state and their commitment to An Garda Síochána.

This was a follow on from the open day at Buncrana Garda Station recently.

Meanwhile, a number of Garda members from the Donegal Division attended the centenary event at Dublin Castle this weekend. 
Among them were Inspector Seamus McGonagle, Garda Tina Fowley, Garda Brendan O' Connor, Garda Ignatius McCready, Garda Louis Browne, Garda Colin Talbot and Garda Laurence Maguire.

Saturday marked the anniversary of the transfer of policing duties from British rule 100 years ago this month.

About 450 gardai retraced the steps the first Garda commissioner Micheal Staines took, along with Ireland’s newly formed Civil Guard, as they marched into Dublin Castle, the headquarter of British rule, for the handover of duties on August 17, 1922.

The parade began at the Gresham Hotel in O’Connell Street, the location for the meeting in February 1922 of the committee formed by Michael Collins to establish a new police service for the State, before making its way to Dublin Castle via Dame Street.

It included members of the Garda band, the ceremonial unit, officers corps and other units.

The Civic Guard, formed by Michael Collins and the Irish Government in 1922, was later renamed An Garda Siochana.

The ceremony also included a performance by the Garda band of a specially commissioned piece of work by Odhran O Casaide.

The Commissioner described the transfer of policing duties from British rule as a “pivotal” moment.

He told the crowd gathered the 14,000 gardai and 3,000 garda staff are all working to “uphold the ideals of those who founded us 100 years ago”.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee described the parade through the gates as a “hugely symbolic statement”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media