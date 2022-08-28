Huge sadness at death of Fr Paddy McIntyre

The death has taken place of Derry born Fr. Paddy McIntyre, St Eugene's Cathedral, Derry.

In his 86th year, Fr. Paddy McIntyre helped out with the celebration of Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral, in the parish where he grew up and then returned to live following his retirement in 2013, after giving 30 years of his priesthood to the Missions.

Fr Paddy was one of nine children born to Anne (née Doherty) and Charlie McIntyre, and his roots were also firmly planted in Inishowen, with his mother having come from Buncrana and his father’s parents both born on Inch Island.

In a social media post, St Eugene's Cathedral said: "It is with deep sadness and a profound sense of loss that we announce the death of Fr. Paddy McIntyre.

"Fr. Paddy has been celebrating Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral, in the parish where he grew up over the past number of years, after giving 30 years of his priesthood to the Missions.

"Ordained in St Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny, on June 5, 1960 he went on to minister in the Salford Diocese, in Greater Manchester, in July 1960.

"He was appointed to St Mary’s Heaton Norris Parish and then moved from there to Patricroft, to the Holy Cross Parish.

"He was there 16 years, from September 14, 1968, until September 1984, during which time he became the parish priest.

"Fr. Paddy’s priestly journey took a different path in 1984 when he volunteered to go to South America and was there for 30 years through the St James Society.

"While in South America he did fantastic work building schools, colleges and nurseries.

"Fr. Paddy retired in October 2013 and returned to Derry to celebrate Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral.

"He will be remembered with respect and admiration for his integrity, his passion about mission and his courtesy."