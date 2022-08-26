Man arrested following incident at an Inishowen church

The Chapel of Ease, Fahan
A man has been arrested following an incident at an Inishowen church.
Gardaí attended the incident at the Chapel of Ease in Fahan yesterday evening.
The man is currently being detained under Section 12 of the Mental Health Act, 2001, gardai confirmed.
"An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time," a garda spokesperson said.
