Search

24 Aug 2022

Inishowen TD declares rental income from Dublin property

Minister for Agriculture kept travel expenses to a minimum, new figures show

Donegal IFA AGM - Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confident that farmers can overcome challenges ahead

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 11:25 AM

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has declared rental income for an apartment in Ashtown, Dublin, it has been confirmed.

The Donegal TD is one of almost 80 TDs and Senators who are landlords according to the latest register of member’s interests.

It comes as Fianna Fail deputy Robert Troy is under increasing pressure over his failure to fully declare details of his property interests on the Dáil register.

Donegal Sinn Fein TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD called on the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste to ensure full accountability from Minister Robert Troy.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said: “It is alarming to the public that a Government Minister is alleged to have taken rent payments in cash. Minister Troy needs to make a public statement about this alleged practice and he must be fully open and accountable."

Meanwhile, new figures have revealed that Minister McConalogue kept his travel expenses to a minimum.

Figures recently provided in a Dáil written response show the total bill for the Minister’s eight flights from the two trade missions to Dubai and Riyadh in February and the US in April was €3,533.

Minister McConalogue travelled economy class on all flights the reply confirmed.

The flight bill for the four-day trade mission to the Expo 2020 Dubai and Riyadh totalled €1,839.09.

The flight bill for the trade mission to the US in April totalled €1,694.59. The Minister’s four economy-class flights related to destinations in Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, and Washington DC.

Minister McConalogue also travelled to a European Council meeting in Luxembourg in June at his own expense, and he paid out €279.89 for the flight.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media