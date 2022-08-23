Four inch cement block thrown through window of woman living alone

General image of Millbrae, Carn
Gardaí are on the hunt for the person or people responsible for firing a 4-inch concrete block through the kitchen window of a woman's home during the early hours of Saturday, August 13, last.
The woman who was living on her own had a frightening experience when the concrete block woke her abruptly from her sleep.
The incident happened at Millbrae Meadows, Carndonagh, at around 4:30am, Saturday morning last.
Garda Niall Maguire said the woman was awakened by a loud bang and was badly shaken as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information should contact Buncrana Garda Station on 0749320540 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.