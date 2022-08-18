Search

18 Aug 2022

Judge bans man from three Buncrana supermarkets

The man appeared at Letterkenny District Court following an alleged spate of thefts in Buncrana

Letterkenny court house.

18 Aug 2022 4:40 PM

A Buncrana man has been barred from three supermarkets in the town after appearing in court charged with thefts.

Gary King appeared before Letterkenny District Court, where he faced five charges of theft.

The 39-year-old is accused of stealing various food and alcohol products, valued at €39.01 from Lidl at Ardraven Square, Buncrana on August 15, 2022.

King is also charged with stealing alcohol valued at €26.92 from Aldi, Ardraven, Buncrana on August 16, 2022.

King is charged with two counts of stealing alcohol from Aldi on July 28 and July 29, 2022 and with the theft of three bottles of wine, valued at €30, from Supervalu, Cockhill Road, Buncrana, on July 25.

The total value of the items allegedly stolen was €147.97.

King was arrested at his home, at Ard Crana, Buncrana on Thursday morning and conveyed to Buncrana Garda Station.

Sergeant McGowan of Buncrana Garda Station gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of King.

To one charge, King told Sergeant McGowan:  “I don’t remember. I don’t remember any of this.”

To another charge, King said: “I can’t remember that either.”

A similar response was given to another charge while King made no reply when another charge was put to him.

Sergeant Sean McDaid said Gardai had no objection to bail, but sought a number of conditions.

King is now to stay away from the Supervalu, Aldi and Lidl supermarkets in Buncrana and is to remain of sober habits.

King was remanded on bail by Judge James Faughnan to appear again before Buncrana District Court on October 3.

