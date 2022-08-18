Essential road works continuing along busy Inishowen road

Essential roadworks will be ongoing from August 18-25 along the R238 Carndonagh to Malin Town road
Motorists are advised that essential roadworks will be ongoing from August 18-25 along the R238 Carndonagh to Malin Town road at Kinaglug, Carndonagh.
A traffic management will be in place.
Delays can be expected.
