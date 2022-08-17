Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday evening, August 17, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Margaret Ryan, Letterkenny

- Breege Mackey, Ramelton / Mayo

- Katie Doherty, Laghey and formerly Ballybofey

- Ray Sheerin, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim / Boyle

- Stefan Lassus, Glenties

- John Doherty, Edinburgh/Moville

- Evelyn Briggs Canada / Galway / Monaghan / Burtonport

- Madeline Ann Donohoe, Longford / Letterkenny

Margaret Ryan, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Margaret Ryan (née Molloy) in Letterkenny University Hospital, from Dromore, Letterkenny, and formally of Port Road, Letterkenny and Maas, Glenties.

She is predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary and by her sisters Maria, Collette and Martina. She is survived by her husband Michael, her brother Michael and his wife Marian of New line Court, Letterkenny. Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and Friends.

Margaret's remains will repose at her family home from 7pm this evening, Wednesday August 17.

Family time 9pm-11am and on the morning of the funeral.

https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Funeral Mass 11am, Friday, August 19 in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny. Interment afterwards to Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Wheelchair Association, Letterkenny, c/o of any family member.

Please adhere to mask wearing.

Breege Mackey, Ramelton / Mayo

The death has occurred of Breege Mackey, (née Mellett), Breege, The Bridge Bar and Melmac, Back Road, Ramelton, F92 YH26, formerly Carrowkeel, Hollymount, Co. Mayo, August 16, 2022, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Jose.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Ciara, sons Rory and Gavin, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Carol Anne and Salena, grandchildren Louie and Darcy, brothers Joe, Dick and Martin, sisters Bernadette, Rosario and Sheila, brothers-in-law Pat and Brian, sisters-in-law Finola, Bernie, Marie and Marjorie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her home from 7pm today, Wednesday, August 17. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton. Family time from 10pm until 10am.

Katie Doherty, Laghey and formerly Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Katie Doherty (née Marley, Corgary, Ballybofey), Railway View, Laghey, F94 T6Y8.



In Mayo University Hospital, following a road traffic accident. Predeceased by her husband, Pat.

Forever remembered by her loving family; Margaret, (Gerry, RIP) Marion, (Edwin) Michael, (Marian) Patricia, (Benny) Patsy, (Carol) Nuala, (John) Joan, (Martin) Eamon (Helen) Joe, (Bridie) & Declan (Pauline RIP). Sadly missed by her 35 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 4pm until 10pm and Friday from 4pm until 10pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at 10am in St Brigid's Church, Ballintra for Funeral Mass, followed by Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Ray Sheerin, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim / Boyle

The death has occurred of Ray Sheerin, 7 Drowes Court, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, August 15 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Vera (née McShea). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Sinead and Nicola, his adored granddaughter Caoimhe, his brothers Aidan and wife Anna (Knockvicar, Boyle), Declan (Dublin), his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and great friends.

Reposing at 7 Drowes Court, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim (F91 F3P9) on Wednesday, August 17, until 8pm. House strictly private to family at all other times please.

Removal from there on Thursday morning, August 18, at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Ray's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie

Condolences to the Sheerin Family can be left in private at www.breslinfunerals.ie

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ray to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of Donation Box at Family Home/Church or by post to Donal Breslin, Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Please be mindful of the current rise in Covid-19 while attending the wake, funeral and burial.

Stefan Lassus, Glenties



The peaceful death has occurred of Stefan Lassus, No 8 Clós Naomh Chonaill, Glenties.

Sadly missed by his wife Nora, daughter Anna, his mother Aida, his sister Beatrice, brother in law Rolf, his sister in laws Ann and Lynn, his niece Ida and Nephew Magnus, his nieces in law Julie, Lisa, Eileen, Lynn and Catherine, his neighbours, friends and extended family.

Predeceased by his father Lars, his brothers in law Peter and John.

Remains reposing at McCabe Funeral premises Ardara today (Wednesday) from 6pm until 11pm. Private Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium at 2pm on Thursday.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.

John Doherty, Edinburgh/Moville

The death occurred on August 6 of John Doherty, Edinburgh, Scotland and formerly of Bredagh Glen, Moville.

Predeceased by his brother Hugh Doherty and recently deceased brother-in-law Dinny. Beloved husband of Mamie King Doherty (Edinburgh & Meadoran), sadly missed by his son Sean (Edinburgh), daughter Maureen Doherty Keane, Faulmore, Blacksod, Belmullet, grandfather to Siobhan and Ciaran Keane, Great grandfather to Cillian, Oisin and Clodagh.

Deeply regretted by brother-in-law Richard King, sisters-in-law Eileen Doherty, Kathleen Masterson and Breege Scanlon, by his nephews Joey and Hughie Doherty, nieces Sadie Mangan (Edinburgh) and Trish Howard. He will be sadly missed by the McDermott Family Moville and a large circle of family and friends.

Mass will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 2pm, in St. Cuthbert RC Church, Slateford Road, Edinburgh EH14 1PT. The funeral will be arriving into St Colmcille's Church, Geesala, on Sunday, August 21. Funeral mass at 12 noon with burial afterward in Doohoma Cemetery.

Evelyn Briggs Canada / Galway / Monaghan / Burtonport

The death has occurred of Evelyn Briggs (née Twomey) Ottawa, Canada. Late of, Oughterard, Galway / Scotstown, Monaghan / Burtonport, suddenly, at her residence in Ottawa, Evelyn, widow of the late Bill Briggs and beloved mother of Liam Briggs, Canada and Taiwan.

Daughter of the late Michael and Eileen Twomey and predeceased by her sisters, Mary and Jacinta and by her brothers Fr Tom, John Hillary, and Padraic.

Sadly mourned and lovingly remembered by her much loved son, Liam. Very deeply regretted by her loving brothers, Michael, Diarmaid and Dom, and by her sisters-in-law, Bridie, Sheila, Jo and Anne, and brother-in-law, Michael Glaysher, together with their children and grandchildren.

She will be remembered fondly by her Cotter cousins, Clonmoyle, Kilmichael, Co Cork, the Twomey cousins, Ballyvourney, Co Cork, and the O’Donnell cousins, Carraroe, Co Galway and a wide circle of friends, most especially from Scotstown, where she spent most of her childhood.

Her ashes will be interred in the family plot at Deansgrange Cemetery, Co Dublin following cremation in Canada.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 26 at 10.30am in The Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, followed by the interment of her ashes in Deansgrange Cemetery.

For those who would like to follow the Mass online, please go to https://beechwoodparish.com/ and click on the webcam link.



Madeline Ann Donohoe, Longford / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Madeline Ann Donohoe (née McGinley), Lislea, Ballinalee, Longford / Letterkenny peacefully at home.

Predeceased by her parents Dr. and Mrs. J.P. McGinley, sister Muriel and brothers Desmond, Brian, and Patrick. Ann will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Con, sons Neil and David, brothers Joe and Niall, daughter-in-law Angela, grandsons Andrew and Brendan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown. Funeral Mass Thursday at 12 noon in Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, followed by burial at St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Longford Palliative Care c/o of Farrell Funeral Directors, Ballinalee or any family member. Donations box in church.

