17 Aug 2022

New Buncrana housing development given green light

Some 58 new homes will be built in the Rockytown area of Buncrana

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 10:34 AM

A new housing programme for Buncrana has been approved in principle, it has been confirmed.

The Department of Housing has given the green light for additional social housing in the Rockytown area of the Inishowen town.

Some 58 new homes have been proposed as part of the development, consisting of: Four one bed apartments, eight two bed apartments, 17 two bed houses, 19 three bed houses and 10 four bed houses.

It is hoped the development will be put out to tender by the end of this year.

Welcoming the news, Cllr Rena Donaghey said the new development would be a “great boost” for Buncrana's economy providing jobs in the construction industry and also help ease the pressure on the town's lengthy housing waiting list.

"This is indeed great news and a great boost for Buncrana's economy," Cllr Donaghey said. "It will provide much needed jobs for the future to various trades. 

"Buncrana is a massively growing town and the second biggest town in Donegal, we have a huge housing need here."

