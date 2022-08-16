Search

16 Aug 2022

Giving young people a second ‘CHANCE’ with new youth project

2022 programme open for 16-25 year-olds to gain new opportunities

Giving young people a second 'CHANCE' with new youth project

The IDP team and IFI representatives at CHANCE launch back in June at the Tullyaravan Mill in Buncrana

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 5:28 PM

A new programme aimed at young people who have left education and are unemployed, is calling on Inishowen youths to sign up to give them a chance to further themselves and employment.

The 2022 CHANCE Project is now recruiting candidates for its latest round of courses and programmes.

CHANCE is a targeted youth development programme that will provide personal one-to-one support for young people from Inishowen and surrounding areas, who are not currently in employment, education or training and who want to explore the different options that might be open to them in life.

The candidates must be aged between 16 and 25 years of age and not in fulltime education or training.

The CHANCE Project is funded by the International Fund for Ireland and co-ordinated locally through Inishowen Development Partnership in Buncrana.

IDP’s CHANCE co-ordinator Eileen Hegarty said they are targeting young people who didn’t progress with formal education and who are unsure of what to do next.

“We are hoping to attract young people who are living across Inishowen and the surrounding areas but who are at a bit of a standstill,” explained Eileen.

“Formal education might not have suited these particular young people or maybe it did but there were other factors at play that meant they were unable to complete it.

The CHANCE project literally gives motivated young people the chance to get back into education or training – it gives them a more practical plan that is personal to them and plays to their individual strengths,” she added.

As part of the programme, participants will have the opportunity to take part in various courses such as, childcare, first aid, health and safety, internet safety, IT, Sláintecare programmes and much more. There will also be opportunities for the participants to improve their CV development, do work experience, improve on interview skills, receive career guidance/supports and much more.

The project includes a wide range of personal advice, mentoring, training, work-experience, team building, personal development activities and other supports that are designed to meet each person’s individual needs.

To find out further information about the C.H.A.N.C.E project, please contact Eileen Hegarty at Inishowen Development Partnership’s offices in Buncrana by phoning 07493 62218 or email eileen@inishowen.ie

