Repair work being carried out on burst water main in Malin Head

Crews are on the ground carrying out repairs
Repair work is being carried out on a burst water main in Malin Head.
Supplies in Keenagh, Lower Bree, Malin Head and surrounding areas are affected by the burst.
Works are due to be completed by 4pm this afternoon.
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.
Burt's Ronan McDermott looks for support as Josh Conlon from Malin closes in. Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
