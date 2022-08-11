Final preparations underway for Martin McGuinness fly fishing competition

The late Martin McGuinness
Final preparations are underway for the annual Martin McGuinness memorial fly fishing which will take place in Inishowen this coming Sunday.
Speaking ahead of the event, a spokesperson for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation said: “Final preparations are now underway for this weekend’s fly fishing competition and our team of organisers have finished stocking the lake.
“Martin had a deep passion for angling and often spent his spare time away from his busy political duties fishing in the beautiful lakes and rivers around Inishowen.
“It’s really fitting that his memory and love of fishing will be kept alive in the Fullerton Reservoir on Sunday.
“There has been huge demand for this year’s event, to grab one of the last remaining places, please contact Sean McCrystal on 07840269464.”
