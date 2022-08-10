Could reach 25C here by Friday but coastal areas will feel cooler

While the Met Éireann weather station at Malin Head registered a high of 20C between 2pm-3pm yesterday, the temperatures in Donegal over the coming days will not reach the heights of other parts of the country, Met Éireann has said.

Paul Downes, meteorologist with Met Eireann said that it was possible that temperatures could rise in parts of Donegal to 25C by Friday with 24C in the south east of the county by Thursday.

And while coastal areas would be cooler he anticipated that this "pleasant warm spell" would be the longest that had been experienced in a while for Donegal, but that the temperatures would have to be above 25C for five consecutive days to be registered as a heatwave.

Earlier in the week another meteorologist and popular RTE weather presenter Joanna Donnelly said:

"With high pressure to the south, there's a chance that cloud from weather fronts in the Atlantic, skirting over the top of the anticyclone, will make sunshine in Donegal hazy at times.

"However, the forecast for the week ahead in Donegal is also for increasing temperatures day on day. On Wednesday it is expected to be one degree higher (from Tuesday), 22 to 24, and similarly on Thursday and Friday."

"As the furthest county north on the island, Donegal will be on the lower end of the scale of highest temperatures this week.”

She added that night time temperatures will follow a similar pattern, rising to 13C by Thursday night.

"Winds this week will be light to moderate southwesterly, decreasing light over night and becoming variable in direction over land.

“There's no rain expected for this week," she added.

Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Leinster & Munster ⚠️



• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population

• High Solar UV index

• Risk of water related incidents



Valid: 12:00 Thursday 11/08/2022 to 06:00 Sunday 14/08/2022https://t.co/7aDQTqTyEp pic.twitter.com/jW5rrSw6Ck — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 9, 2022

Meanwhile the interim Chief Medical Officer, Professor Breda Smyth has spoken today about the hot weather health risks

"The exceptionally warm weather we are experiencing at the moment is a time for us all to enjoy being outside, but I would encourage people to take extra care when in the sun over the coming days.

"Look out for others around you, especially individuals who may be more vulnerable to the effects of heat such as older people, young children and babies.

Be SunSmart:

Regularly and liberally apply sunscreen that has a sun protection factor of at least 30+ for adults and 50+ for children

Stay out of direct sunlight for prolonged periods as much as possible during the day, especially between the hours of 11am to 3pm when UV is strongest

Wear light and loose-fitting clothing that covers your skin, wear a hat and sunglasses

Make sure you have enough water to drink; an adult needs approximate 2 litres of liquid over 24 hours.

Other risks to be mindful of during this spell of hot weather are heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes. Signs of heat exhaustion include headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite and feeling sick, fast breathing or pulse, high temperature of 38C or above and being very thirsty.

If not treated this can lead to heatstroke, which means the body is no longer able to cool itself down and this needs to be treated as an emergency.

If you feel unwell, or you or your children display any of the above symptoms immediately move to a cool place, rest and hydrate. If needed, seek medical attention.

How to keep cool:

* Minimise unnecessary heating - turn off central heating, electrical equipment and lights that are not needed.

* Use natural ventilation such as open windows when the air feels cooler outside than inside (e.g. at night) and where it is safe, secure and feasible to do so. Increase air flow through buildings wherever possible.

* Evaporative cooling – dampening your skin may help keep you cool.

* If you are using air conditioning, make sure it is using a fresh air supply, which is important to prevent spread of COVID-19.

* Electric fans need to be used with caution, as they may not be safe for higher temperatures and should not be used where a person may be incubating or a case of Covid-19.



If you go swimming be cautious and remember the rules below:

* Swim with others, never alone

* Supervise children at all times

* Don’t stay in the water too long

* Wear a lifejacket when boating

* Swim close and parallel to shore

* Never swim after drifting objects

* Beware of hidden hazards and currents

* Swim between flags and be sure to know your flags at the beach or lake

* If you or anyone else is struggling contact the emergency services immediately by calling 112 or 999.