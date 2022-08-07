Permanent TSB gets the go-ahead to rebrand Ulster Bank branches in Donegal

The Ulster Bank in Buncrana is one of four in Donegal that has been bought by Permanent TSB
Permanent TSB has been granted planning permission to rebrand three of four Ulster Bank branches around Donegal that it has bought.
Donegal County Council has given the go-ahead for the rebranding of the branches in Killybegs, Ballybofey and Buncrana. A decision on an application to rebrand the branch in Donegal Town is due next month.
The four branches were among 25 bought by Permanent TSB around the country last July which followed Ulster Bank announcing a phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland.
The planning applications for shopfront alterations include the fitting of new branded signage, the replacement of existing ATMs with new ATMs as well as internal alterations.
In June, Permanent TSB said its staff had begun operating on the ground in Ulster Bank branches in Donegal to support customers in moving their accounts to Permanent TSB ahead of Ulster Bank’s planned closing over the coming months.
