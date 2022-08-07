Search

07 Aug 2022

Permanent TSB gets the go-ahead to rebrand Ulster Bank branches in Donegal

Branches in Killybegs, Ballybofey and Buncrana to be rebranded

Permanent TSB gets the go-ahead to rebrand Ulster Bank branches in Donegal

The Ulster Bank in Buncrana is one of four in Donegal that has been bought by Permanent TSB

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Aug 2022 1:52 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Permanent TSB has been granted planning permission to rebrand three of four Ulster Bank branches around Donegal that it has bought.

Donegal County Council has given the go-ahead for the rebranding of the branches in Killybegs, Ballybofey and Buncrana.  A decision on an application to rebrand the branch in Donegal Town is due next month.

The four branches were among 25 bought by Permanent TSB around the country last July which followed Ulster Bank announcing a phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland.

Go-ahead given for major development at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar

The plans include the construction of 26 new classrooms

The planning applications for shopfront alterations include the fitting of new branded signage, the replacement of existing ATMs with new ATMs as well as internal alterations.

In June, Permanent TSB said its staff had begun operating on the ground in Ulster Bank branches in Donegal to support customers in moving their accounts to Permanent TSB ahead of Ulster Bank’s planned closing over the coming months.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media