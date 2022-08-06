Disqualified driver in Buncrana hands gardaí a suspected fake licence

A driver is to appear in court after he was stopped in the Burt area last night, Friday, August 5. Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit stopped the motorist who is understood to be currently serving a period of disqualification.
Gardaí suspect that the driver presented them with what may be a false driving licence. The driver was subsequently arrested and is due to appear in court.
