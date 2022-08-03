Almost €400,000 in funding announced for Donegal outdoor adventure projects

Almost €400,000 funding to develop outdoor adventure projects across Donegal has been announced.

The investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, is aimed at enhancing outdoor amenities such as walkways, cycleways, rivers, lakes and beaches.

It also aims to provide a major boost to local economies by attracting visitors and furthering our reputation as a destination for adventure tourism.

Among funding announced is € 30,000 for the refurbishment of the existing access path to the Portbane beach and €30,000 for Donegal Rowability at Donegal Town pier for a disability hoist lift and pontoon.

The Fintragh to Largy coastal path project is to receive €50,000 and €30,000 is to go to the Kincasslagh tower upgrade for the access road to the signal tower and the provision of bench seating.

Kirkstown Development is to receive €30,000 for a new walkway linking Letterkenny to its hinterland.

The Leenan coastal trail extension at Urris has been awarded €29,700.

At the Ards, €30,000 is to go to the Master John's Marsh easy access trail, as well as the restoration of a natural wetland.

In Inishowen, €50,000 has been awarded to develop plans for the restoration of a jetty in Culdaff.

In Donegal Town, the Rossylongan estate walks project has been awarded €30,000 for the reinstatement of walks .

Inishowen Development Partnership has received funding of €29,750 for the Sharagore wetland trail.

The Slí Na Finne project has received funding of €30,000 for improvement works and funding has also been awarded to the Stragill bridge and beach access path at Linsfort.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue welcomed the funding saying: “We are at the height of summer now and families and tourists alike are out and about enjoying our wonderful outdoor amenities in Donegal. This funding of almost €400,000 will support projects right throughout Donegal. Thanks to all of those community groups involved in the projects.”