Anger among residents after damage caused to Buncrana park

Gardaí are appealing for information after damage was caused to an ornament and flowers in a Buncrana park.

The incident at the park at Riverview took place at around 4.30am on July 25.

Damage was caused to a swan ornament in the park and flowers were pulled out of a number of other ornaments.

Gardaí say CCTV has captured two males causing the damage. One of them was wearing a T-shirt and light-coloured shorts with dark trainers.

The other was wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hooded top. They both left on foot in the direction of Riverview Park following the incident.

Gardaí say the park is well-kept and maintained by the residents and great disappointment and anger has been caused as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.