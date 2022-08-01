Planning granted for 30-metre communications tower in Carndonagh

Eir said the existing communications infrastructure is inadequate to serve current and forecast demand
Planning permission has been granted for the replacement of a communications tower in Carndonagh with a significantly higher structure.
Eircom Limited, trading as Eir, has been granted planning permission by Donegal County Council to replace the existing 20-metre high monopole communications support structure and associated equipment with a 30-metre high latticework communications tower at the Eir exchange on Station Road.
In its application, Eir said the existing infrastructure is inadequate to serve current and forecast demand for new technologies and communications services.
The company said there is a “clear deficiency in basic 4G coverage” in the area, especially towards the east of Carndonagh.
Donegal County Council granted planning permission with three conditions.
