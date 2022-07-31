Search

31 Jul 2022

Hospital accused of ‘foot-dragging’ over reinvestigation of complaint

Moville man waiting for three-year-old complaint to be reinvestigated after apology from hospital  

Enda Craig, Moville

Enda Craig was told in February that he was entitled to a reinvestigation of his original complaint

Reporter:

Declan Magee

31 Jul 2022 6:02 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

An Inishowen man who received an apology from Letterkenny University Hospital over how a complaint was handled says he is disappointed that management has not begun a reinvestigation of the matter more than three years after the initial complaint was made.

Enda Craig, 74,  was told in February by the Health Service Executive’s National Complaints Governance and Learning Team that he was entitled to a reinvestigation of his original complaint after the office of the Ombudsman, which examine complaints from members of the public who believe they have been unfairly treated by public services, upheld his complaint about how his claims were handled by the hospital. 

The Moville man’s complaint related to his admission to the hospital in May 2019  for treatment for a heart condition.

The complaint about how he was treated was not upheld by the hospital.

After making a complaint to the Ombudsman about the hospital’s handling of the case, he was exonerated of accusations of threatening and abusive behaviour against a member of staff and received an apology.

The senior member of the medical staff who oversaw the investigation into his complaint has since left the hospital.

The Ombudsman's report found that CCTV footage did not support some of the hospital’s responses to Mr Craig’s complaint and that a number of key witnesses were not consulted or interviewed.

The National Complaints Governance and Learning Team made 23 recommendations to bring Letterkenny University Hospital's complaint processes back into compliance.

Inishowen targeted in healthy communities initiative

Submissions sought from groups and organisations as part of Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme

Mr Craig said he is frustrated that the hospital is still to open the reinvestigation of his complaint about how he was treated in May 2019. 

“I am so disappointed that Letterkenny University Hospital, who have been found guilty of pretty horrible stuff about how they treated me and having sent me an apology, has not started this re-investigation,” he said.

“You would think that they would be quite anxious to comply with their own regulations and would have gone out of their way to carry out the reinvestigation I am entitled to and instead I find the complete opposite.

 “It is so disappointing because it was not me that did anything wrong here - they were found guilty by the National Complaints Governance and Learning Team and they apologised. 

“I am just assuming the recommendations have been put in place and if you have a genuine complaint you are going to get fair play and I am disappointed that there is foot-dragging and there does not seem to be any interest in me getting the reinvestigation that I am entitled  to.”

Mr Craig has written to the hospital’s manager Seán Murphy several times in recent months about the delay in opening the reinvestigation. He has been told “it is proving difficult to identify someone of the appropriate experience who is independent of Letterkenny University Hospital and Saolta who is free at this time to undertake this re-investigation.”

The Saolta University Health Care Group said management at the hospital and the group have been working to secure the services of a suitably qualified complaints officer to undertake a reinvestigation of the original issues raised by the complainant. 

“These efforts are continuing and the hospital is currently awaiting a response from those approached,” the group said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media