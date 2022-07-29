Gardai conduct number of commercial vehicle inspections in Inishowen

Commercial vehicle inspections were carried out in Burt and Muff
Gardaí from Buncrana Roads Policing Unit were assisted by Enforcement Officials from Road Safety Authority Ireland in conducting a number of commercial vehicle inspections in the areas of Burt and Muff this week.
A large amount of commercial vehicles were stopped and checked. Thankfully, they were all found to be in order.
Gardaí thanked all of the road users for their patience while the inspections were taking place.
"Together, we can make the roads a safer place for us all," a garda spokesperson said.
