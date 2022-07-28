Search

28 Jul 2022

Harps stadium project gets official go ahead

Minister signs off on deal

Harps stadium project gets official go ahead

An image of the planned new stadium for Finn Harps

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

28 Jul 2022 5:16 PM

Finn Harps has been given the green light for the start of work on its stadium project in Stranorlar.

Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media, Jack Chambers TD has signed off on the €4 million contribution needed to put the wheels in motion.

He and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, along with local councillor and cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District, Cllr Patrick McGowan held a conference call this afternoon to iron out final details.

This now means that the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) €500,000; Finn Harps Football Club €500,000 and Donegal County Council €500,000 will contribute a total of €1,500,000 and added to the department's €4 million to make the stadium a reality.

The proposal to back the Donegal Community Stadium, which will be the new home for Finn Harps FC and an integral part of the sports Centre of Excellence project in the area, received unanimous backing at a recent meeting of Donegal County Council.

It agreed to make a conditional offer to the club to provide €500,000.00 towards the completion of the project subject to a number of conditions. 

Welcoming the new Cllr McGowan said he was delighted that they had sarrived at this place and thanked all involved who helped in any way.

"This is a great day for Harps, the Twin Towns, the county, and everyone associated with football and indeed sport. We must make sure now that this momentum is maintained and we see the new stadium sooner rather than later."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media