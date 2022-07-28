Inishowen farmers sought to enter FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards

The search is on for the 24th FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

Applications and nominations are now open for the 2022 FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards.



The FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards in association with Macra na Feirme, are sponsored annually by FBD and run by Macra na Feirme with partnerships with the IFA and the National Rural Network.

The competition was launched in 1999 and has been successful in raising the profile of young farmers within their community by recognising their achievements and contribution to farming.



The competition features category awards for Dairy, Drystock (beef and sheep), Other Enterprises (including horticulture, pigs, poultry, tillage, equine), Land Mobility and Farm Management.

Young farmers in these sectors are invited to enter and the winner of each sector will compete to be crowned the 2022 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

This year features awards for the Best Emerging Young Farmer and the National Rural Network Biodiversity Farmer of the Year Award.



The stakes are higher in this year’s competition. In an exciting development, this year the overall prize fund is increasing substantially with an increased overall pot of cash prizes and the addition of insurance and hotel vouchers for category winners.

The overall winner of the 2022 FBD Young Farmer of the Year will receive €5000 with each category winner and the Emerging Young Farmer taking home €1000. FBD have also gone a step further and will be donating €250 to any Macra members who become a finalist in this year’s competition.

Each winner will also receive vouchers from the FBD Hotel Group and FBD Insurance.



“The FBD Young Farmer of the Year award gives young farmers the opportunity to showcase their forward thinking and passion for farming. Irish farming is currently facing some huge challenges, so recognising the innovation, talent and resilience of young Irish farmers is important,” IFA President Tim Cullinan said.



“Macra na Feirme have been at the forefront of progression in the Irish Agriculture sector over the last 70 years. Since our foundation in the 1940s recognising the best has been an important aspect of farming development.

"The FBD Young Farmer of The Year is the annual platform to recognise and showcase the best of Irish Agriculture and the young farmers driving progression.

"Young farmers across all enterprises will compete over the coming months to be crowned Young Farmer of The Year 2022, we look forward to journey ahead,” said Macra na Feirme National President John Keane.



You can nominate a young farmer for one of the categories or you can enter yourself by visiting www.macra.ie. The closing date for applications Monday, September 26.

PICTURED ABOVE: John Ryan, Branch Manager, FBD Midleton, Tim Cullinan, IFA President, Owen Ashton reigning winner, Michael Berkery, Chairman FBD Trust, John Keane, Macra President, Donal Riordan, FBD Head of Sales Leinster.

PHOTO: Matt Brooker