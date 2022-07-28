Disappear Here Film Club movie 'Town of Strangers' to feature in Clonmany Festival

A film exploring themes of home, belonging and immigration will feature in the third monthly Disappear Here Film Club.

'Town of Strangers', directed and written by Treasa O’Brien will be broadcast on Friday, August 5 at 5pm at the Clonmany Community Centre during the Clonmany Festival.

Film Club producer, Michael Mc Laughlin of the Disappear Here Film Festival said: "Town of Strangers is very relevant to our communities at present as it focuses on themes of home, immigration and loneliness.

"This Film Club is designed to bring people together on the first Friday of every month to see a societal or global theme played out on screen and to give people the opportunity to discuss these issues as a community.

"Everyone is welcome to join our Club which is a partnership between Disappear Here Film Festival, ChangeMakers and Concern."

About the Film

There are only two stories: a person goes on a journey or a stranger comes to town.

A stranger arrives to a rural village and calls for auditions asking people to tell her ‘dreams, lies, memories and gossip’.

Together, they go on a cinematic journey to explore their waking and dreaming lives. Featuring a cast of migrant workers, hippies, Travellers, blow-ins and newly arrived refugees, we are ushered into the private worlds of people living between two cultures, sharing their desires of longing and belonging.

A short post show panel discussion will take place after the film featuring Eamonn Ryan, REALT Coordinator at Donegal ETB with more names to be announced on social media channels soon.

Event details

Regular patrons are asked to note the change of time and location for August’s Disappear Here Film Club.

Entry to the film and post-screening discussion costs €7.50 and all proceeds go to the newly established ‘Donegal Documentary Fund’, to help raise awareness of socio-political and environmental issues in the county.

Payment on the door on arrival but to reserve your seat in advance, visit Eventbrite and enter the words: Town of Strangers at Disappear Here Film Club.