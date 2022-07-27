Search

27 Jul 2022

Inishowen gardai urge motorists to slow down

Number of vehicles caught speeding

Louth gardai spot car speeding behind ambulance attending emergency

Inishowen gardai urge motorists to slow down

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 3:59 PM

A number of high-speed detections has led gardaí in Buncrana to call on motorists to slow down.

Three vehicles were detected by roads police travelling more than 20km/h in excess of the legal speed limit.

One vehicle was doing 123km/h in a 100km/h speed zone on the N13 and two others were clocked at 73km/h and 71km/h in a 50km/h speed zone in Carndonagh.

All three motorists will be fined, gardaí said.

A spokesperson said: “We urge all road users to:

  • Slow down and ensure that you remain within the legal speed limit at all times.
  • Ensure that you and any passengers you have are wearing your seatbelts.
  • Do not use/hold a mobile phone while driving.
  • Our priority is to keep people safe, and we urge all road users to please make responsible decisions in relation to road safety.
  • By making responsible decisions, you will help save lives.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media