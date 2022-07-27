Inishowen gardai urge motorists to slow down
A number of high-speed detections has led gardaí in Buncrana to call on motorists to slow down.
Three vehicles were detected by roads police travelling more than 20km/h in excess of the legal speed limit.
One vehicle was doing 123km/h in a 100km/h speed zone on the N13 and two others were clocked at 73km/h and 71km/h in a 50km/h speed zone in Carndonagh.
All three motorists will be fined, gardaí said.
A spokesperson said: “We urge all road users to:
