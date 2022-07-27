Search

27 Jul 2022

Number of Ukrainian refugees in Donegal passes 2,000 mark

Over 700 Ukrainians who have fled the war-torn country have arrived in Donegal since the end of May

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

27 Jul 2022 11:43 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

There are now over 2,000 Ukrainian refugees being housed in Donegal.

The latest arrivals from war-torn Ukraine have moved the numbers over 2,000 with over 700 taking up residency in Donegal in the last two months.

Figures seen by Donegal Live show that 29 towns in Donegal are now home for Ukrainian nationals.

Bundoran is home to the largest number, 333, of any Donegal town.

There are 150 in the Grand Central Hotel with a further 140 in the Viscount Guesthouse on Bayview Avenue.

Latest figures show that 43 Ukrainian residents have recently taken up accommodation at the Highlands Hotel in Glenties. 

In Letterkenny, there are 327 Ukrainian refugees, 196 of whom are being housed in McGettigan’s Hotel with 113 at Walnut Gove and another 18 in Rosemount Lane Guesthouse.The remote Meenreagh Hostel outside Killygordon is home to 13 Ukrainian people, including two teenagers.

Of those in Donegal, 105 are aged four or younger.

There are 150 Ukrainian refugees in Ballybofey with 148 in Killybegs,

The remote Meenreagh Hostel outside Killygordon is home to 13 Ukrainian people, including two teenagers with Hugie & Anna’s Cottages in Fintown also housing 13.

There are 88 in Milford, including 54 at the Mulroy Woods Hotel with 129 in Donegal Town.

Ballintra is home to 63 Ukrainian refugees with 59 in Gweedore, a further 59 in Kilcar, 48 in Rossnowlagh, 39 in Carrick, 35 in Kilmacrennan, 33 in Doochary, 33 in Termon, 29 in Glencolmcoille.

Donegal’s islands have also welcomed Ukrainian residents, with 14 on Tory and five on Arranmore.

In Inishowen, there are another 278, with 47 of those in Malin Townhouse.

