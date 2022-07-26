Garda appeal following criminal damage incident at Pairc na hoileáin

Gardaí are hoping that residents in the Pairc na hoileáin area of Buncrana may be able to help them with their inquiries after a resident returned to their home to find the glass on the back door.
The criminal damage incident occurred between July 11 and 16. No entry was gained to the property.
"Once again, the appeal this morning if for maybe residents in the area, if they seen or heard anything suspicious, in around that period between the eleventh of July to the sixteenth of July or indeed if they any relevant information in relation to the incident, we would ask them to contact us at Buncrana," Sergeant Charlene Anderson said.
You can contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540.
The Remediation of Dwellings Damaged by the Use of Defective Concrete Blocks Bill was signed into effect by the President over the weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.