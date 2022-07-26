Garda appeal after passengers flee car on foot following collision

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for information after a car crashed into a tree in the Magherabeg area of Burnfoot on Sunday at 2.45pm.
A grey Volkswagen Golf, with a partial registration of ‘YNZ’ is believed to have been travelling from Burnfoot towards the Causeway, Inch Island when it struck a tree at around 2:45pm. The car was later discovered in a ditch.
No one was found at the scene of the collision but it was reported that two males and a female fled the scene on foot.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dash cam footage to contact them in Buncrana.
