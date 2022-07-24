Traffic chaos as Inishowen Applegreen petrol stations drop prices

Burnfoot Petrol Station
Dramatic price drops at some Inishowen petrol stations has seen major traffic congestion in areas of the peninsula.
Petrol station chain Applegreen has dropped it prices by €2.47 for 2 hours 47 minutes. The promotion will finish at 11.47am.
The move by the Applegreen chain has caused a stir as motorists have flocked to outlets in Burnfoot and Buncrana for the cheap fuel causing long tailbacks.
The cost of living crisis has seen fuel prices to soar in recent months.
