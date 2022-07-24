Brave Donegal paramedics put their bodies on the line for cause close to home

A group of Donegal paramedics are undertaking a three-day Mizen to Malin cycle to raise money for a cause which is close to their hearts.

They are undertaking this major cycle to raise much-needed funds for the local rapid community response which is a land-based section of the Air Ambulance charity used in Donegal.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Please help us raise some much needed funds for our local Consultant to help him in his amazing work in our community."

The cyclists have set a target of €5,000. Anyone who wishes to donate can do so at https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11443873_mizen-to-malin-cycle.html

The cycle will get underway on August 24.

Paramedics know all too well the difference a swift response can make in a life or death situation, and these cyclists will be most grateful for any support for their challenging fundraiser.

Irish Community Air Ambulance / Rapid Response Vehicles

A spokesperson on the group's fundraising page said: "Since 2008, Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) had funded the training of volunteer GPs throughout Ireland. These volunteer doctors are tasked via 999/112 call dispatchers at the National Emergency Operations Centre, and when available, they attend serious life threatening medical emergencies in their own locality.

"This access to medical care well within 'the golden hour' often mean the difference between life and death.

When a person calls 999 or 112 regarding a serious medical emergency, if an Irish Community Air Ambulance Volunteer GP is available in the area, they respond to provide medical care to those in need.

"The RRVs are fully equipped to assist the volunteer doctor behind the wheel to make life saving medical interventions for serious life-threatening incidents at the roadside," continued the spokesperson.

"These RRVs are also tasked through the NAS NEOC 999/112 call taking facility.

One such vehicle is stationed in Donegal, with others in Clare, Dublin, Meath, Kilkenny/Waterford, Laois/Offaly, Mayo, Roscommon and Kerry.