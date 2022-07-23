Heavy rainfall causing flooding havoc in Inishowen

Pairc ui Nullian residents are experiencing flooding issues due to the heavy rain fall
Heavy rainfall is causing flooding havoc in parts of Inishowen this evening.
Torrential rain has seen flooding in Greencastle, forcing local residents to battle against the rising water levels.
Raw sewage is reported to be flowing in the Pairc ui Nullian area of the village. The fire service is currently on site.
Met Eireann has forecast wet and windy weather to continue tomorrow before clearing up on Monday and Tuesday with just a few scattered showers.
