Assistant Garda Commissioner Michael McElgunn visits Inishowen

Assistant Garda Commissioner Michael McElgunn has visited Inishowen.
The Assistant Commissioner visited a number of district stations around the county.
Yesterday he visited a number of areas in Inishowen including: Clonmany, Carndonagh, Moville, Muff, Burnfoot and Buncrana.
He was accompanied by Superintendent Goretti Sheridan and Inspector Sean Grant.
He also met and spoke with a number of local Gardai on the ground and local community representatives.
