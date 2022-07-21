Search

21 Jul 2022

Appeal over refusal of planning for pharmacy at new primary care centre

Donegal County Council refused planning permission saying there would be inadequate parking at the Buncrana centre

The Buncrana Primary Care Centre, which can accommodate 126 staff, is expected to be officially opened in the coming weeks

The decision by Donegal County Council to refuse planning permission for a pharmacy at the Health Service Executive’s new primary care centre in Buncrana has been appealed.
Inish Health (Buncrana) Limited has appealed the decision to refuse planning for change of use of part of the ground floor of the new building on Maginn Avenue to pharmacy use to An Bord Pleanála.
Planning permission for the centre was granted in January 2020 and construction began the following summer. The building, which can accommodate 126 staff, is expected to be officially opened in the coming weeks.
An objection on behalf of residents of Maginn Avenue was made against the plans expressing concern about the impact on traffic congestion and parking in the area.
A submission was also made in support of the plans.

Planners said the car parking standard for a pharmacy is that of a shop and not an office or premises that provides a service to the public.
The council said that under current arrangements there would be inadequate parking at the site. Planning permission was refused in the absence of plans for additional parking and an alternative exit from the site.
It was the second planning application for a pharmacy turned down at the new primary care centre.
A decision on the appeal is due in November.

