Tributes paid to popular Inishowen man PJ McDaid

Tributes have been paid following the death of popular Inishowen man - PJ McDaid.

The Clonmany businessman's sad death has prompted an outpouring of grief amongst the north Inishowen community.

The Inishowen Traditional Singers' Circle extended its deepest sympathy McDaid family.

The group wrote on Facebook: "PJ carried the love and legacy of music and song from his father Denis through to his own children and grandchildren - his memory will live on in their music and songs. May he rest in peace."

Ballyliffin Golf Club praised their former captain for the work he carried out on behalf of the club.

"It is with great sadness that we hear this morning (Wednesday) of the passing of Past Captain and President PJ McDaid. A man who contributed a great deal to the development of Ballyliffin Golf Club and the local community. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

Urris GAA club offered their deepest sympathy to their U13 boys coach Patrick McDaid on the death of his father, to all his grandchildren who play at underage to senior Ladies with the club and all who represent the club at Scór.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all the McDaid family at this sad time. Ar dheis de Do raibh a anam," the club stated.

PJ's remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, July 22 at 2.15pm, going to St Mary's Church Clonmany, for requiem Mass at 3pm,with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Co any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House private please from 11pm til 10am.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany