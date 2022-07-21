Search

21 Jul 2022

Tributes paid to popular Inishowen man PJ McDaid

PJ McDaid

The late PJ McDaid

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

21 Jul 2022 10:59 AM

Tributes have been paid following the death of popular Inishowen man - PJ McDaid.

The Clonmany businessman's sad death has prompted an outpouring of grief amongst the north Inishowen community.

The Inishowen Traditional Singers' Circle extended its deepest sympathy McDaid family.

The group wrote on Facebook: "PJ carried the love and legacy of music and song from his father Denis through to his own children and grandchildren - his memory will live on in their music and songs. May he rest in peace."

Ballyliffin Golf Club praised their former captain for the work he carried out on behalf of the club.

"It is with great sadness that we hear this morning (Wednesday) of the passing of Past Captain and President PJ McDaid. A man who contributed a great deal to the development of Ballyliffin Golf Club and the local community. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

Urris GAA club offered their deepest sympathy to their U13 boys coach Patrick McDaid on the death of his father, to all his grandchildren who play at underage to senior Ladies with the club and all who represent the club at Scór.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all the McDaid family at this sad time. Ar dheis de Do raibh a anam," the club stated.

PJ's remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, July 22 at 2.15pm, going to St Mary's Church Clonmany, for requiem Mass at 3pm,with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Co any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House private please from 11pm til 10am.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media