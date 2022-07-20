Minister to open five projects in Donegal

The gTeic Hub in Gaoth Dobhair which will be officially opened on Thursday by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD
A number of prestigious projects will be officially opened tomorrow, Thursday and Friday by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.
These rural development projects, funded by her Department, will play important roles when all are up and running.
Her first stop is at 10.30am for the official opening of Swan Park in Buncrana. She then moves on to the official opening of the Carrigart Digital Hub at 2.15pm before her last duty on the day when she presides at the official opening of the gTeic Hub in Gaoth Dobhair at 4.15pm.
The minister will visit Burtonport on Friday at 10am for the sod turning of Burtonport Harbour Project and an hour later to preside at the opening of Burtonport / Arranmore Island – Harbour to Island Regeneration Project.
The gTeic Hub in Gaoth Dobhair which will be officially opened on Thursday by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.