Inishowen motorist fined and disqualified after being caught with cannabis and cocaine

After a collision close to the lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge in Derry a driver was found to have cannabis in the car and cocaine on him.

Daniel Doherty (28) of Ardmore Manor, Muff admitted a series of driving offences that occurred on December 9 last.

The court heard that police were called to a two vehicle accident close to the lower deck of Craigavon Bridge.

The reporting person said they were driving towards the Foyle Road when a vehicle driven by Doherty collided with him.

The court heard that there was a strong smell of cannabis and a search of the vehicle uncovered a small amount of cannabis.

When Doherty was searched a 'clear sealed bag' of cocaine was found on him.

A toxicology report revealed the presence of cocaine and other drugs in his system.

Defence solicitor Paddy McDermott said his client had a record but for different types of offences.

He said on this occasion he had met a friend who had drugs and he had 'foolishly partaken' before driving.

The solicitor said the friend 'gallantly' ran off when the collision occurred and Doherty had put the drugs in his pocket.

Doherty was fined a total of £590 and disqualified for 12 months.