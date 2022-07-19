Approximately €3,000 to hold a Donegal Co Council meeting in the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny

It costs Donegal County Council approximately €3,000 to hold a meeting at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

The figure was revealed following a question submitted to last Monday's full council meeting in the venue by the independent councillor, Frank McBrearty Jnr.

He asked how much has it cost to run a full council and any other meetings held in the centre to date. He also asked for an itemised costings breakdown for each meeting held in the Aura along with the dates of each meeting held there to date?

He was told in a written reply that it was approximately €3,000 per meeting.

"Arising from the pandemic Donegal County Council commenced meetings in the Aura Centre in May 2020. There is a requirement to facilitate members and, staff to join meetings remotely and more recently the Council also streams the meetings live on their Facebook page, both of which require significant technical set-up and operation during the course of meetings.

"Given the size of the meeting area arising from requirements to comply with social distancing rules, there was a need to put in place an amplification system.

"At present, the all-in-costs of a meeting in the Aura is approximately €3,000. Significant costs are also incurred in relation to adjourned meetings given the set-up required in advance."

Cllr McBrearty Jnr was not at Monday's meeting but the written response was circulated to all councillors.