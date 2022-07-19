Search

19 Jul 2022

Council heritage office forced to return funding due to staff shortages


Extra staff needed to use grants to complete projects

Council heritage office forced to return funding due to staff shortages

Heritage funding not spent due to staff shortages

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

19 Jul 2022 8:01 PM

Staff shortages in Donegal County Council's heritage section are forcing it to return grant money, it has been claimed

The matter came up during a discussion on a motion at Monday's meeting of Donegal County Council in Letterkenny. Cllr Noreen McGarvey asked the council to seek to have extra staff resources for an immediate start within the council's heritage section, even on a temporary basis.

Cllr McGarvey said the problem was brought to her attention at a recent heritage committee meeting.

"We were told that due to staff shortages this year again it was very likely that funding would have to be returned to various agencies as the current heritage staff were overstretched and would not be in a position to complete some of their projects."

She added she understood the heritage committee had this year been successful acquiring over €800,000 for various projects.

"Our heritage committee is probably one of the most envied in the country due to their hard work and the exceptional applications that they put in as they always seem to be very successful in securing money."

Cllr McGarvey pointed out that their Thatch Repair Grant Scheme was extremely popular and that their recent award-winning Historic Towns Initiative project had received national acclaim.

"If this section is sanction money but has to return funding on a yearly basis due to staff shortages this won't, in my opinion, look good going forward when they are applying for grants in the years ahead.

She appealed to the council's senior management to liaise with heritage officer, Joe Gallagher to try and assist, even in the short term, so that much-needed funding doesn't have to be relinquished.

Cllr Barry Sweeny seconded the motion. He said as the heritage committee's vice chairperson he was also very aware of the issues and stresses involved.

"I've seen the huge amount of administration work that goes into this. The heritage office in Donegal County Council is one man, assisted by others who are stretched to their limits. If we can't see through some of these projects then we will lose them in the future," he added.

In response, the council stated that funding approval has not been forthcoming to date to enhance its service but it would continue to pursue available options in this regard with the relevant agencies including the Heritage Council and the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage. 

The council agreed to write to the Minister on the matter.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media