19 Jul 2022

ATMs and night deposit to go as AIB goes cashless in six Donegal branches

The move has been met with much dismay across the county

Siobhan McNamara

19 Jul 2022 5:36 PM

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

ATMs, night safes and foreign exchange are among the services which will no longer be available in six Donegal branches of AIB. 

The bank announced that 70 branches nationwide would be going cashless later this year. This news has been met with much dismay in Donegal. 

The banking sector has been leading the way towards cashless transactions for some time, and it is a cause for concern and anxiety for many people. 

Here in Donegal - and indeed, elsewhere in Ireland  - broadband quality is inconsistent, leading to frequent problems with card and contactless payments.

Furthermore, there are many people who because of age, disability or other reasons, have great difficulty with electronic payments. 

The Donegal branches which are among 70 branches nationwide to go cashless are: Ballyshannon, Ballybofey, Buncrana, Carndonagh, Killybegs and Dungloe. The changes are expected to be implemented in September and October. 

Donegal Town and Letterkenny will retain full current services. 

AIB has also this week announced that it has renewed its partnership with An Post, meaning customers can carry out a number of transactions in their local post offices. 

A spokesperson for AIB said: “As always, we will be here to support all our customers to answer any questions and help them open an account, buy a new home, take out a business or personal loan, or save or invest their money. Kiosk Banking and Phone Banking services will still be available at these branches.”

