Mica Action Group urges those considering joining civil action to act now

The Mica Action Group has called on any homeowners still considering joining the civil legal challenge over defective blocks to act as soon as possible.

More than 600 cases have been filed in the High Court against Cassidy Brothers, the supplier of concrete in Donegal, Donegal County Council and the National Standards Authority of Ireland. Those taking the cases are represented by Coleman Legal Partners.

Mica Action Group public relations office Michael Doherty has called on affected homeowners to act without delay if they are considering joining the legal action.

He said there are "far more cases" with the legal team taking the action than there are applications with Donegal County Council under the defective blocks scheme.

"I would hope everybody now has come to a decision on whether you are doing it or not," he said, calling on those who are choosing that route to "do it now".

He said the legal action will be running in parallel to everything that the group is doing.

Speaking following the passing of the latest defective blocks legislation last week, he said some politicians had put “party before people”.

He accused the Government of looking after big business "instead of ensuring the people of this nation were being catered for and looked after by what we assumed were appropriate regulations and standards - which is not the case".



He said he expected the new legislation will be signed off by the President in the coming days. There are no time frames for when the new scheme "will hit the ground," he said, but it could be the start of next year.

Mr Doherty said the new scheme is better than "old 90-10 scheme" which would cost on average €100,000 for homeowners. The new scheme will cost less than that, he said, but will still cost tens of homeowners thousands of euro to have their homes remediated.

He said there needs to be a new Government following the failure of the new scheme to meet the demands of homeowners. "We have to give somebody else a shot at this. There is no point going back to these people. They had the opportunity to put this right and they didn't.

"This was their last bite of the cherry as far as Mica Action Group are concerned.

"This Government has been massively, massively exposed and a lot of questions need to be asked of them."

The only way forward is in numbers, he said, referring to the cooperation between the Mica Action Group in Donegal and groups in other counties.

He said a central committee will be set up from representatives of homeowners in the different counties and decisions such as the name of the political party the groups will be forming need to be made.

The regulations of the new scheme also need to be scrutinised, he said. "We need to be sure we don't lose ground over these regulations now being worked on."