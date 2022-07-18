Lidl expresses disappointment over opposition to proposed Carndonagh store

Supermarket giant Lidl has expressed its disappointment after an objection was lodged with An Bord Pleanála to its proposed multi-million euro store in Carndonagh.

The appeal against the plans by Lidl Ireland GMBH has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála by Gerry Doherty of Supervalu in Carndonagh.

In an objection to the planning application, Mr Doherty raised concerns that such a development "by a multinational trader" is contrary to the "council's stated objective of promoting vibrant town centres".

He said "it was a fantasy to presume" the new store would not impact existing businesses. The 23 businesses in the area identified as “convenience sales”, including small local shops and butchers, would be "severely impacted", he said.

Mr Doherty said the Supervalu store is expected to lose over 20% of its existing business if the Lidl development goes ahead and the impact would be felt in other businesses in Carndonagh and in town centres across north Inishowen.

He also highlighted concerns about the impact of increased traffic on the area, the potential flood risk to the site and the carbon footprint of the store.

The plan from Lidl will see a significant investment into the local area, create up to 30 new jobs with the retailer and support 100 additional construction jobs through the development phase. The project will bring the retailer’s store network in the county to nine.

Lidl’s plans for the new location are set to incorporate a range of sustainability features including an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System, electric vehicle charger spaces and a solar panel system.

Lidl Ireland Property Director, Brian Smyth commented: "This delay to the project is disappointing but we, at Lidl, firmly believe that this new state-of-the-art store will be a great addition to the community of Carndonagh.

"After such a positive reception at the community evening we are more determined than ever to bring a store to Carndonagh, ensuring that our market leading value is right on their doorstep and that they don’t have to travel to surrounding areas to source our affordable, high-quality products.

"Thankfully, Donegal County Council have approved our planning permission and while this setback is disappointing, we are hopeful for a positive decision from An Bord Pleanála so that we can continue to offer our high-quality produce and better value shopping to this thriving community."