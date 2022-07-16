Warnings issued as temperatures expected to heat up this weekend

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow weather warning nationwide saying there is a risk of water-related incidents, an impact of heat stress especially for more vulnerable people, and a high UV index.
The weather warning comes into effect from 6am on Sunday and lasts until 9pm on Tuesday.
With temperatures due to soar, people are being asked to exercise caution, to wear sunscreen and to stay hydrated. People are also asked to check on vulnerable neighbours and to ensure their animals have plenty of water.
Water Safety Ireland has appealed to people to stay safe in the water during the hot weather.
Never use inflatable toys on open water. They can be swept from shore in seconds.— Water Safety Ireland (@IWSie) July 15, 2022
Get advice on safe summer swimming at https://t.co/9JDStzfQc4#BetterSafeThanSorry pic.twitter.com/k2JNEJ0ijB
Meanwhile, a condition orange fire danger notice has been issued by the Department of Agriculture.
A Condition Orange Fire Danger Notice has been issued by @agriculture_ie for all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation exist until midday on 20th July 2022.— Donegal County Council (@donegalcouncil) July 15, 2022
Full details - https://t.co/W1ukBpfjhk#Donegal #YourCouncil pic.twitter.com/m4kSvBG0ZA
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., this morning, Saturday, advised farmers to take steps to protect their livestock during this hot spate of weather.
⚠️Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland ⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 15, 2022
Exceptionally warm weather on Sunday, Monday & Tuesday over Ireland, daytime temperatures of 25°C to 30°C ️
Impacts:
• Heat stress
• High Solar UV index
• Risk of water related incidentshttps://t.co/07EmTeTy0L pic.twitter.com/FtqyhfNzIJ
Met Éireann forecasts today being mostly dry and sunny. Showers are forecast for the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 20 to 23 degrees, with light southerly or variable breezes.
