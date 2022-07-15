Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Friday evening, July 15, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Patricia Doherty T, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her home of Patricia Doherty T, Falduff, Carndonagh. Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving there Sunday July 17 at 10.15am to the Church of Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to friends of Carndonagh Community Hospital.

House private from 11pm to 11am. Family only please on morning of funeral.

Anthony (Tony) Boyle, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Anthony Boyle (Tony) of Killylastin Letterkenny formerly Glebe Stranorlar, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Alice née Connolly (Castlederg), son Barry and wife Jenny (Cashelshanaghan Letterkenny), daughters Richella (Dublin) and Siobhan O’Keeffe and husband Shane (Dublin), grandchildren Mia, Fionn, Nessa, Ava and Ollie, sisters Roisin Boyle (twin) and Ann Kee (Castlefin), in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his late residence from 8pm until 10pm on Friday July 15 and from 12noon until 6pm on Saturday July 16.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Sunday July 17 going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 3.30pm Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to Donegal Mountain Rescue Service or Pieta House c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Terry McGloin, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Terry McGloin, Ahanlish, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim , July 15. Aged 92 years. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, father of Siobhán (John Gerard), Collete (Brian), Sean (Susan),Geraldine, Aideen (James), Terence. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Paddy-Joe, Maureen, Willie, Bridie, Sean, Stephen and father Jim. Terry will be sadly missed by his sister in law Angela, his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Terry's mortal remains will repose at his late residence today Friday from 5pm until 10pm and Saturday and Sunday from 4pm until 10pm.

A one-way traffic system will be in operation during visitation times. Entry off the Manorhamilton Road at Largydonnell and exit at Cloonawillian Kinlough.

Removal of remains on Monday morning to arrive at St Michael's Church, Glenade for 11am funeral mass.

Burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to North West M.S therapy centre Sligo.

Terry's funeral mass can be viewed on the Kinlough- Glenade Parish Facebook page.

Please be mindful while gathering of the current rise in Covid numbers. All enquiries to Gilmartin's Undertakers, Kinlough.

Maureen Sweeney (Eddie Ned), Dungloe

The peaceful death has taken place in Queensland, Australia of Maureen Sweeney (Eddie Ned) formerly of Ard Crone House, Meenmore. Dungloe.

Funeral on July 20 at 11am local time in Sacred Heart Church, Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia.

Maureen passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Brid Coll, Ranafast

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brid Coll (née Coll), 36 Ranafast, Annagry, formerly of Arduns, Gweedore & Glasgow.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Maurice, daughter Annemarie, son Tony, sisters; Nora, Máire & Ann, brothers; Pat & Bernie, son-in-law Micheál, grandchildren ; Amyleigh, Hollie & Dylan and extended family & friends.

Her remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg, today Friday July 15 from 4pm to 8pm, with rosary at 8pm.

Removal afterwards to the family home in Ranafast. Family home strictly private.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, on Sunday July 17 at 1pm, with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Annagry Parish webcam and on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page.

Charlie Sharkey, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Charlie Sharkey, Quay Road, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at his late home in Marameelan.

Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am in Meenacross Church with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Mary Keeney, Mountcharles

The death has occured of Mary Keeney Dunkineely (née Griffin) of Leagan. Peacefully at the Harbour Lights Nursing home Bruckless.

Predeceased by her husband Eddie, son Gerard and daughter Mary. Sadly missed by her daughter Anne, son Charlie, son-in-law Eamonn, daughter-in-law Kathleen, her heartbroken grandchildren Aoife, Roisin, Cathal and Conal.

Remains reposing on Friday from 2pm to 9pm. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on Facebook (Bruckless Church St. Joseph and St. Conal).

Attending the wake and funeral be mindful of the current rise in Covid.

Bernard O'Donnell, Gortahork

The sudden death has taken place of Bernard O'Donnell (Bernard a Dálaigh) ex national school teacher of Ardsmore, Gortahork, formerly of Cashelnagore.

Predeceased by his wife Gracie, sisters Margaret, Mary and Annie, brothers John and Charlie. Survived by his partner Maureen, daughters Marianne, Julie, sons David mór, Joe and David beag, grandchildren Fionn, Naincí, Gracie, Úna, Sally, Maureen, Oscar and Daphne, in-laws John, Brian and Abi, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains will repose at his home. Funeral from there on Saturday for 12 noon Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm, house private after rosary until 10am.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Michael McLaughlin (Mickey Heifer), Magherabeg, Burnfoot

The sudden death has occurred of Michael McLaughlin (Mickey Heifer), Magherabeg, Burnfoot.

Predeceased by his parents Susan and Charlie (Morning). Beloved husband of Kay, much loved father of Michelle, Seamus, Denise and Ciara and dear brother of Sally, Siobhan, Cathal and Daniel.



Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sisters, brothers, his extended family, friends and neighbours.



Reposing at his home. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.



Removal on Saturday, July 16 at 10am to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.



