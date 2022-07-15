New and improved water supply on the way for St Johnston

There's nothing to beat a cool, clear glass of drinking water and as the people of St Johnston know, it's a vital part of our everyday lives.

For many years now the locals in the east Donegal location have been campaigning to enjoy improved service and have made countless representations to Donegal County Council for upgrades.

The good news this week is that Irish Water will commence works shortly on the replacement of old cast iron water mains in the border village to provide a secure, safe, and robust water supply.

The new water mains will not only promise the area a more reliable water supply with fewer bursts and outages, but they will reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost in the ground.

Declan Cawley, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water, says he is looking forward to ensuring customers in St Johnston experience improved water quality and fewer disruptions to their water supply.

“Working in partnership with Donegal County Council, we have prioritised leakage reduction works to those areas which need it most.

"This project will see the replacement of approximately 2.9km of old cast iron water mains. Replacing these pipes is a first step in improving water quality, tackling water pressure, supply and leakage issues which affect some homes and businesses in the St Johnston area.

"The works will not only reduce the amount of drinking water lost to leakage, it will also significantly improve water quality and supply for the local community.”

Declan added: “These ongoing projects are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network across Donegal and we would like to thank customers for their continued cooperation and patience while we continue to upgrade and improve the water supply in the county.”

Farrans Construction will carry out the works on behalf of Irish Water and works are due to be completed by November. Traffic management will be in place to facilitate the works however local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

In order to minimise disruption, the works will be carried out in sections in the following locations along the: L-1264 Ard Na Mela to Chapel Road Junction, L-5354 Chapel Road, L-5354 Main St Junction to Ard Baithin, L-12643 Church Street, L-1264 and L-12644, Church St junction to Railway Road, R236 Derry Road and Church View Junction to R265 junction

Customers may experience some short-term interruptions to the water supply, but the team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48-hour notices prior to any planned water interruptions. Details of any supply interruption associated with the project will also be provided on the Water Supply Updates of the Irish Water website www.water.ie

Customers can also phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any queries relating to the project.