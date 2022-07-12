Cash boost for seven Donegal agricultural shows

Cash injection will help Donegal's agricultural shows
Agricultural shows in Glencolmcille, Meenacross, Clonmany, Finn Valley, Inishowen, Ardara, and Ballyshannon are to receive a cash boost this year.
Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue, today confirmed the announcement of funding for the seven events.
In total, €700,000 is being provided to support the return of the shows over the coming months nationally.
Commenting on the announcement, Minister McConalogue explained that these agricultural shows are part and parcel of summer life in Donegal.
"It is fantastic that they are back in our calendars again this year.
"They are great community events celebrating food, farming, music, rare breeds, our pets, and all that is great about rural life. I encourage everyone to visit your local show this summer."
Each show will attract funding in the region of €5,000 - €6,000, with funding based on vouched expenditure.
