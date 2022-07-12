Search

12 Jul 2022

Cash boost for seven Donegal agricultural shows


Minister McConalogue welcomes funding for these "great community events"

Cash boost for seven Donegal agricultural shows

Cash injection will help Donegal's agricultural shows

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

12 Jul 2022 9:26 AM

Agricultural shows in Glencolmcille, Meenacross, Clonmany, Finn Valley, Inishowen, Ardara, and Ballyshannon are to receive a cash boost this year.

Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue, today confirmed the announcement of funding for the seven events.

In total, €700,000 is being provided to support the return of the shows over the coming months nationally.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister McConalogue explained that these agricultural shows are part and parcel of summer life in Donegal.

"It is fantastic that they are back in our calendars again this year.

"They are great community events celebrating food, farming, music, rare breeds, our pets, and all that is great about rural life. I encourage everyone to visit your local show this summer."

Each show will attract funding in the region of €5,000 - €6,000, with funding based on vouched expenditure.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media