Tax on car stopped by gardaí in Carndonagh had expired 3,204 days ago

A vehicle that has not been taxed or insured for almost nine years has been detected by gardaí in Carndonagh.
Using the Active Mobility App, the vehicle was detected over the weekend.
The vehicle was seized and a court appearance will follow.
By inputting details about the vehicle into a special app, gardái were able to find out that the tax had expired 3,204 days ago.
Meanwhile, gardaí are reminding motorists to ensure that their tax, insurance and NCT documentation (if applicable) is up to date.
