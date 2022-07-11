Sinn Fein Housing spokesperson in Donegal visit today

Eoin Ó Broin will visit Donegal today
Sinn Féin Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin is in Donegal today for a range of meetings.
He will visit a number of homeowners affected by the Defective Blocks scandal at their homes in Letterkenny and Inishowen and meet with senior housing officials of Donegal County Council and North West Simon about the housing crisis in the county.
The Dublin TD will also visit the Cathedral Quarter project in Letterkenny to learn about their award winning work.
